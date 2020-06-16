COVID-19 Impact on Bone Growth Stimulators Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bone Growth Stimulators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bone Growth Stimulators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bone growth stimulators are used in cases of delay or failure of fracture healing as they enhance the bone-healing process without the sensation of electrical shocks or currents or vibrations when worn by the user. An internal bone growth stimulator or invasive bone growth stimulator is implanted on the fusion site of the bone and it delivers small electrical currents. The internal bone growth stimulator is removed from the body after 6–12 months. External bone growth stimulator or non-invasive bone growth stimulators are portable devices worn externally and do not require surgical implantation. An external bone growth stimulator is prescribed for use for two to nine hours every day for around three to nine months.

Economic factors such as improvement in service sector, increase in personal income and increase in per capita healthcare expenditure are expected to drive market growth globally. However, various factors such as availability of alternative therapies, uncertainty about efficacy, device-related issues and competition from bone grafts restraint growth of the bone growth stimulators market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Bone Growth Stimulators. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Bone Growth Stimulators was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Bone Growth Stimulators is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Bone Growth Stimulators, including the following market information:

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bioventus, DJO Global, Medtronic, Orthofix International, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Devices

Bone Grafts

BMP

PRP

Based on the Application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home-Care

Academic and Research Institutions

CROs

