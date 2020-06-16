COVID-19 Impact on Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blood pressure refers to force exerted by blood on the walls of blood vessels as the result of the heart pump. The systolic blood pressure defined as the highest pressure in the arteries when the hearts contracts while the diastolic blood pressure is defined as lowest pressure when the heart relaxes. Blood pressure monitoring devices used to understand the risks of blood pressure and help in management, measurement, and monitoring of the problems of blood pressure.

Increasing incidences of hypertension due to changing lifestyle is the key factor attributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness and demand for home use BP monitors are expected to drive the industry growth in coming years. Furthermore, technological advancement such as mobile-based BP monitoring systems is anticipated to drive the industry growth. The demand for BP monitors is very high on account of growing geriatric population base and increasing the risk of high blood pressure among wide population base due to rising incidences of obesity & sedentary lifestyle. Asia displays a high CAGR owing to the rapidly increasing aging population in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The Americas also maintains a stable growth mainly due to reimbursements offered for specific equipment and the health policies of Medicaid and Medicare.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, A&D Medical, SunTech Medical, American Diagnostics Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, Kaz, Microlife, Rossmax International, GF Health Products, Spacelabs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sphygmomanometers

Automated Blood Pressure Monitor

Transducers

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instrument & Accessories

Blood Pressure Cuffs

Bladders

Bulbs

Valves

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostics Laboratory

Others

