COVID-19 Impact on Biomedical Metal Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Biomedical Metal market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Biomedical Metal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biomedical metals are used in the medical sector for their properties such as corrosion and wear resistance. They find applications in medical and dental implants as well as surgical equipment and other medical devices. The growing healthcare industry, with advancements in technology, has increased the demand for biomedical metals that are used in various medical treatments.

The global biomedical metal market will witness a steady growth during the forecast period due to the rise in aging demographics and the increase in the demand for orthopedic implants. Biomedical metals are used for several applications in the medical sector where the implants segment occupies the majority of the demand. The rise in demand for stainless steel in medical applications as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Properties such as corrosion and wear resistance, inertness, durability, cost effectiveness through mass production, recyclability, and easy to clean and sterilize have made stainless steel a suitable material for medical applications and it is used in various medical applications including implants, surgical instruments, and dental fixtures. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The increase in the population aged above 65 years across the Americas increases the demand for biomedical metals and implants, particularly in reconstructive and spinal implants. The advancements in sophisticated medical technologies and the increasing R&D activities in the medical field will fuel the demand for biomedical metals in this region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Biomedical Metal. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Biomedical Metal was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Biomedical Metal is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Biomedical Metal, including the following market information:

Global Biomedical Metal Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Metal Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Metal Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Metal Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Carpenter Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Wright Medical Group, Zimmer Biomet, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Cobalt-Based Alloy

Others

Based on the Application:

Implants

Surgical Instruments

Dental Application

