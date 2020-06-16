COVID-19 Impact on Bioimplants Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bioimplants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bioimplants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bio-implants are bioengineered products made up of biosynthetic materials such as collagen and tissue-engineered products like artificial skin and tissue. Bio-implants are used in organ transplantation and replacement of tissues. Bio-implants find application in cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, dental, and other areas. Increasing aging population is one of the key factors driving the bio-implants market owing to the fact that aged people are more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, endovascular diseases, and dental disorders.

Increasing geriatric population base and rising incidences of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, osteoarthritis, neuropathic (Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease) and congenital diseases are the vital drivers for this market. Advanced technologies including 3D printing, laser technology and nanotechnology deployed to manufacture bio implants significantly enhance their biocompatibility, therefore, is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Bio implants includes biological implants (cell therapy, tissue engineering), biologised implants (technical implants, In-vivo cell lining) and bio functionalized implants (drug eluting stents). North America was the largest market, followed by Europe, and Asia. The U.S. market is expected to face a slump in the coming years due to austerity measures taken by the Federal Government and rise in taxation caused due to the economic crisis of 2008. Uncertainty also prevails in the European region with the Euro crisis; hence, growth is expected to be minimal in this region for the next five years. Asia, however, will showcase higher growth mainly due to large investments from foreign firms and government funding.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Bioimplants. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Bioimplants, including the following market information:

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cardiovascular Bio-Implants

Dental Bio-Implants

Ophthalmic Bio-Implants

Neurostimulation Bio-Implants

Orthopedic Bio-Implants

Others

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

ASCs

Research Institutions

