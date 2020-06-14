Covid-19 Impact on Petroleum Coke Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Petroleum Coke market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Petroleum Coke market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Petroleum Coke. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Petroleum Coke was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Petroleum Coke is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Petroleum Coke, including the following market information:

Global Petroleum Coke Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Coke Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Coke Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Coke Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Shell, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons, ExxonMobil, Aminco Resource, Carbograf, British Petroleum, Ferrolux, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Nippon Coke& Engineering, Indian Oil, Atha, Essar Oil, Minmat Ferro Alloys, Rain CII, Reliance, Aluminium Bahrain, Saudi Aramco, Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, CPC, Landbridge Group, Shaanxi Coal and Chem, Luqing Petrochemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Needle Coke Type

Shot Coke Type

Sponge Coke Type

Honeycomb Coke Type

Other Types

Based on the Application:

Aluminum

Cement

Power

Steel

Other Industry

