Global Sponge Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

Sponge, a porous material with good water absorption, can be used for cleaning goods.Currently, the main material of sponge on the market is polyurethane, which generally refers to the low density PU with foam density lower than 18 kg/m3.This kind of material flexibility is good, basically apply at all sorts of hot material, cushion material, the cushion for leaning on and armrest of sofa chair of car boat and furniture, cushion for leaning on, mattress, clothing cushion.China’s demand for sponges increased to 2.06 million tons in 2018 from 1.64 million tons in 2014.It is estimated that under the support of the downstream industry, especially the soft furniture in China, the automobile industry under the influence of continuous high demand, with the rapid development of China’s economy, people’s requirements for household goods have been expanded from the single use to the comfort of the product, beautiful and multi-use characteristics.Because of polyurethane sponge with good air permeability, rebound elasticity and plasticity, material to design the software furniture with joint human body body, soft and breathable, high elastic characteristics of this kind of furniture has gradually become a residential, office buildings, commercial business premises such as building one of the indispensable thing, so the downstream demand growth is inevitable trend.We expect China’s demand for sponges to continue to grow at a compound annual rate of 6% over the next six years.In terms of production areas, east and south China are the largest sponge production base, followed by north China, where the three regions account for 79% of the market. This is mainly because these regions are close to or have been the manufacturing sites of traditional household products.China’s overall upstream polyurethane industry has been very mature, polyether polyols, MDI, TDI overcapacity, therefore, China made sponge has a great advantage, coupled with low labor costs, make China made sponge in the world has a strong competitiveness.At present, the sponge manufacturing industry in China is relatively scattered and lacks industry giants. Meanwhile, there are still a large number of small and micro manufacturers in the market.The dispersion of industries leads to the lack of corresponding industry standards and access system.As a result, the good and bad products in the sponge industry in China are interchangeable, which greatly weakens the competitiveness of the whole industry in the international market.At present, the larger market is shengnuo, henan jibaijia industry, fengsheng international group.They have a unified feature is that they have an excellent downstream industry chain.It is expected that in the future, sponge processing as a household, the phenomenon of seat manufacturers will be more common.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Sponge markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Sponge market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume.

