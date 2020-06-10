COVID-19 Impact on Water-based Resin Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Water-based Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Water-based Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Water-based resins are the prime constituents of Latex-based paints or any water reducible coatings or paints because they completely dissolve in water and other solvents.
Water-based resins are generally found in coatings that are easily soluble in water, such as water-borne coatings, water reducible coatings or Latex-based paints. These coatings consist of well-known Latex products and the synthetic polymer based products. When mixed in water, these resins generally form dispersions of micelles rather than true solutions. The particles range in size from 0.01 to 0.1 micrometer, and produce a clear mixture in the absence of added pigment.
The APAC region is expected to be the largest market for water-based resins across the globe. The APAC water-based resins market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the increasing demand for water-based resins from the building & construction industry.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Water-based Resin. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Water-based Resin was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Water-based Resin is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Water-based Resin, including the following market information:
Global Water-based Resin Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Resin Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Resin Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Resin Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include DowDuPont, BASF, Lubrizol, DSM, Allnex Group, Hexion, Arkema, DIC, Covestro, Celanese, Nan Ya Plastics, Adeka, Specialty Polymers, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Acrylic
Epoxy
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Others
Based on the Application:
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Inks
Others
