COVID-19 Impact on Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Pipeline Monitoring Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Pipeline Monitoring Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pipelines are flow lines that carry fluids which may be in a liquid or gaseous state. At times, they are laid in harsh and hazardous conditions and areas; hence, fostering a need for accurate pipeline monitoring systems to detect leakages, damages and other pipeline failures, which may lead to serious ecological and economic consequences. For example, a small water pipeline bursting or leaking is a small scale problem and will not affect the environment and ground water reservoir largely. However, if a crude oil or natural gas or chemical pipeline gets damaged and leaks, it may lead to severe ecological consequences. Pipeline monitoring systems include flow meters, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed on pipelines.

In 2017, the North American market accounted for the largest share of total market of pipeline monitoring systems, in terms of value, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate than Europe in the pipeline monitoring systems market from 2018 to 2023. Markets in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and countries in the Middle East are projected to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023. This is because of the high population in these country, along with new pipelines under construction, which will increase the demand for pipeline monitoring systems.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Pipeline Monitoring Systems, including the following market information:

Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Transcanada Company, PSI, Pure Technologies, Honeywell, Perma Pipe, Siemens, BAE Systems, Pentair, Atmos International, Clampon As, ABB, Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar, Syrinix, Radiobarrier, TTK, Krohne Group, Thales Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Metallic

Non-metallic

Based on the Application:

Crude & refined petroleum

Water & wastewater

Others

