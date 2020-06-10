COVID-19 Impact on Larvicides Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Larvicides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Larvicides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A larvicide (alternatively larvacide) is an insecticide that is specifically targeted against the larval life stage of an insect. Their most common use is against mosquitoes. Larvicides may be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators, or (increasingly) biological control agents.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to be the world’s largest market for pest control products, with the presence of many multinational and national companies in the region. Regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa and the Middle East are also witnessing an increase in demand for larvicides due to an increase in incidences of diseases, the prevalence of stringent hygiene & food safety legislation, IPM practices, and the growing middle-class population.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Larvicides. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Larvicides was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Larvicides is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Certis USA, Central Garden & Pet Company, Nufarm, Russell Ipm, Eli Lilly, Summit Chemical, Gowan Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Biocontrol agents

Chemical agents

Insect growth regulators

Other control methods

Based on the Application:

Public health

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Livestock

