COVID-19 Impact on Anionic Surfactants Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Anionic Surfactants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Anionic Surfactant is a surface active substance that contains wash active and degreasing abilities on the surfaces of metals. It lowers the surface tension of water and thus removes the dirt from the surfaces of the metals. Anionic Surfactant is one of the classifications of surfactants. In anionic surfactant, the hydrophilic part consists of negatively charged group.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for anionic surfactants in 2017, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region. This dominance of Asia Pacific is mainly due to the increasing population and improving lifestyles at each financial stratum. The demand for anionic surfactants is dependent on their use in industries such as soaps & detergents and personal care products which contribute to more than 50% of its global demand.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Anionic Surfactants. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Anionic Surfactants was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Anionic Surfactants is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Anionic Surfactants, including the following market information:

Global Anionic Surfactants Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Anionic Surfactants Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Anionic Surfactants Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Anionic Surfactants Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Akzonobel, BASF, Clariant, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Croda, Stepan Company, Huntsman, Kao, Galaxy Surfactants, Solvay, Ensapol, Unger Fabrikker, Aarti Industries Limited, Oxiteno, KLK OLEO, Pilot Chem, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Lignosulfonate

Alcohol Ether Sulfates/Fatty Alcohol Sulfates

Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates

Sarcosinates

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

Others

Based on the Application:

Home Care

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Construction

Others

