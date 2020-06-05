Global Audiometric Screening Equipment Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027

According to the statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050 it is estimated that 1 in 10 people will be suffering from hearing disability worldwide. Technological advancement in the audiometric screening equipment will drive the market growth in the near future.

Conductive hearing loss is dominating the largest market share in the indication segment for audiometric screening equipment. It occurs when the sound is blocked either in the outer ear canal or the middle ear. The chief causative factors associated with the disease etiology are patients suffering from otosclerosis and cerumen impaction. Recurrent episodes of tinnitus and infection of Eustachian fluid infection may result in the development of conductive hearing loss. Sensorineural hearing loss will be registering rampant market growth in the indication segment for the audiometric screening equipment market. The key parameters responsible for the disease prognosis are listening to loud noise or explosion, blow to the head, aging, etc.

Browse the full report Audiometric Screening Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/audiometric-screening-equipment-market

Hospitals are currently leading the end-user segment for audiometric screening equipment market growth. Rising prevalence of otitis media infection and rising noise population causing trauma to eardrums has resulted in frequent patients visits to the hospital for initial screening and treatment for ear diseases. Specialty clinics are expected to record steady market growth during the forecast period owing to the significant increase in the congenital hearing disability in children and proactive government initiatives to establish specialty clinics to reduce the healthcare burden associated with government-sponsored hospitals.

North America is reigning the geography segment for the audiometric screening equipment market. According to the latest information provided by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), the prevalence rate of hearing loss is 2 to 3 per 1000 children in the United States. Furthermore, clinical research studies have elucidated that approximately 15% of the United States population is suffering from hearing loss. Domicile of key players such as MAICO Diagnostics, Vivosonic, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated., etc. further propels the market growth in the region. Europe is considered as the second-largest regional segment owing to the rising prevalence of presbycusis. As per the latest research citings presented by the World Health Organization approximately 33% of the geriatric population above 65 years of age suffer from some hearing defect in the Asia Pacific region. A significant increase in the otitis media infection eventually causing injury to the eardrums will further accentuate the market growth in the region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of audiometric screening equipment are MAICO Diagnostics, OTODYNAMICS LTD., Intelligent Hearing Systems, Natus Medical Incorporated, Vivosonic, Inc., INVENTIS SRL., AUDITDATA A/S, Benson Medical Instruments Co., 3M Company and Demant A/S.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of otosclerosis and presbycusis in the adult population worldwide

Growing incidence of congenital hearing defects in children throughout the globe

Proactive initiatives adopted by government healthcare agencies to invest huge funds in procuring audiometric screening equipment to diagnose and treat ear defects

