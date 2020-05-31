Global Fibrinogen Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027

Fibrinogen is a glycoprotein having a molecular weight of 340kDA, which is widely employed for its clinical application in treating bleeding disorders worldwide. The drug posology recommended when the fibrinogen blood levels are unknown is 70 mg/kg body weight, and the rate of injection should not exceed 5ml per minute.

Congenital fibrinogen deficiency is representing the largest market share in the clinical application segment for the fibrinogen market. According to the latest statistics provided by the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases the global prevalence rate of congenital fibrinogen deficiency is 1-9 per 1 00,0000 individuals worldwide. It occurs due to the genetic mutations occurring in the FGG, FGA, and FGB genes, it is important to note that afibrinogenemia is autosomal recessive, whereas the dysfibrinogenemia and hypofibrinogenemia are autosomal dominant. Coagulopathic bleeding is set to showcase exemplary market performance during the forecast period on account of the supportive regulatory environment provided by the global healthcare agencies in the early clearance and clinical use of fibrinogen to address bleeding issues worldwide.

Browse the full report Fibrinogen Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/fibrinogen-market

Hospitals & clinics are presently dominating the end-user segment for the fibrinogen market. A significant increase in violence and domestic accidents resulting in profuse bleeding due to deep tissue lacerations significantly determines the market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register massive market growth in the near future on account of the government funding provided for its expansion in order to reduce the healthcare burden associated with government-sponsored hospitals & clinics. It helps in addressing the bleeding issues experienced by individuals residing in remote locations.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the fibrinogen market. A significant increase in the number of patients admitted in the emergency units of hospitals suffering from incessant bleeding associated with vehicle accidents primarily drives the market growth in the region. The National Institute of Health (NIH), is funding academic research institutes across the U.S. to harness the recombinant DNA technology for developing fibrinogen will further propel the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment for the fibrinogen market. Domicile of key players such as Baxter AG, Octapharma AG, Grifols SA, LFB Group. Etc. will further determine the fibrinogen market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the fibrinogen market. Constantly increasing the medical tourism industry and the rising prevalence of congenital fibrinogen deficiency across all age groups in the large population present in the region accentuates the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of fibrinogen are Baxter AG, Octapharma AG, CSL Behring, Green Cross Corp., Takeda Pharma AS, Grifols SA, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Hualan Biological Engineering, Inc., LFB Group., and Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of congenital fibrinogen deficiency worldwide across all age group

A constant rise in the number of patients visiting traumatic centers of hospitals suffering from coagulopathic bleeding

Technological advancement in the recombinant DNA technology employed for the development of fibrinogen will further bolster the market growth

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: sales@atlanticmarketresearch.com