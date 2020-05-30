In this report, the Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) has become an important and essential IP that adds flexibility to electronic products and helps accelerate time-to-market. UMC offers state-of-the-art embedded non-volatile solutions to meet a variety of embedded system applications. High quality embedded non-volatile memories (eFuse, eOTP, eMTP, eE2 PROM and eFlash) can be used for trimming, redundancy, data encryption, ID, coding and programming.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in the developing countries. The need for ubiquitous connectivity necessitates rapid deployment of inexpensive and low power consuming products with the ability to communicate securely. Therefore, proliferation of IoT-based devices and services is estimated to spur the demand significantly over the forecast period.

Embedded non-volatile memory is a small-sized chip used to meet a variety of embedded system applications. It is primarily used in smart card, SIM card, microcontrollers, PMIC, and display driver IC for the purpose of data encryption, programming, trimming, identification, coding, and redundancy. Manufacturers focus on providing secured eNVMs for MCUs used in the IoT-based devices.

High efficiency and compact design associated with eNVMs is expected to replace comparatively bulky, conventional, standalone non-volatile memories. It is one of the key components of IoT-based microcontroller devices. Use of low power and low-cost embedded non-volatile memories can decrease the consumer electronics cost significantly, which is also anticipated to catapult product demand over the next few years. The growing need for security in connected device is anticipated to provide avenues for growth owing to the secured layer provided at the most vulnerable physical layer, which cannot be breached through passive, semi-invasive, and invasive methods. These memories are also used in automobiles, particularly in head-up displays and next generation technology such as key-less push button start features. Therefore, increasing demand for smart cars is anticipated to catalyze eNVM market growth over the next eight years.Miniaturization of devices such as smartphones as well as automobile components has instigated manufacturers to reduce the process node size without affecting the performance. For instance, Chinese manufacturer, HHGrace is investing in R&D, in order to scale down the process node to deliver compact and efficiently performing eNVM solutions, PWM ICs, and MEMS chips.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

In 2019, the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market size was US$ 8746.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory industry.

Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market: Segment Analysis

The global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

200mm Fabs

300mm Fabs

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

IoT

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Embedded Non-Volatile Memory key manufacturers in this market include:

TSMC

GlobalFoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

HHGrace

TowerJazz

Microchip Technology

Fujitsu

