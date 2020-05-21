Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.5% From 2020 To 2027

Zirconium dental implants are gaining huge demand in the dental surgery domain primarily due to its ability to hide the metallic color and luster owing to its diamond translucent color. The superior ergonomic features associated with zirconia are excellent strength, robustness, biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, etc. It is being designed by the latest CADCAM technology to achieve an accurate fit in the oral cavity.

An endosteal dental implant is currently leading the type segment for the zirconium dental implants market. It is the most common type of surgery performed by dentists worldwide. In this surgery usually the implant is directly inserted in the jawbone, and after the gum tissues are healed a second surgery is performed to connect the post to the original implant on which artificial tooth is mounted. In Subperiosteal implants the metal frame is usually placed in the jawbone just below the gums. When the gum tissue is healed the metal frame gets attached to the jawbone and the tooth is mounted on the protruding posts.

Hospitals and clinics are spearheading the end-user segment for the zirconium dental implants market. The constant increase in the number of patients visiting dental facilities for treating dental deformities at subsidized prices in government-funded hospitals and clinics. The presence of well-equipped dental surgery kits and accessories further consolidates the market growth of hospitals and clinics. It is anticipated that the dental laboratories are going to gain huge market traction in the developing regions owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries associated with tobacco and betel nuts chewing and constant rise in the number of dental laboratories established in remote areas.

North America is presently representing the largest market share in the geography segment for the zirconium dental implants market. According to the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, the percentage of children and adults visiting the dentist for untreated dental caries is 84.9% and 64.0% respectively. The presence of major players such as 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet, and Dentsply Sirona, etc. further accelerates the zirconium dental implants market growth. In Europe the market growth is determined by the rising prevalence of edentulism in the geriatric population and proactive role adopted by the European Medical Agency for the early clearance of zirconium dental implants in the region. Asia Pacific is set to register impressive market growth in the near future on account of the significant rise in the medical tourism industry and a rise in per capita income of middle-income households.

Medical device manufacturers pioneering in the manufacturing of zirconium dental implants are Straumann Group, Zimmer Biomet, KYOCERA Corporation, Osstem Implants Company, Dentsply Sirona, TAV Dentsply Ltd., 3M Company, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Glidewell Dental and Z-Systems AG.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of dental deformities across all age group throughout the world

Technological advancement in the zirconium dental implants rendering it useful for Endosteal and subperiosteal dental implants

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the global regulatory agencies for its early clearance and adoption

