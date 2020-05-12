Again an interstellar asteroid has been found. This time it is within Jupiter’s Orbit. As per the latest report, it is going to stay for a long-term rather than moving away from its position. In the previous year during October, astronomers with the help of Pan-STARRS telescope which is kept in Hawaii declared that they have found out a new kind of abnormal-shaped rock that just whipped past the Earth to a far longer distance. This particular asteroid which was later on named as Oumuamua and was the first interstellar object ever to be discovered in the solar system.

But it is now found out that Oumuamua is just moving past. The other interstellar asteroid which is known as the 2015 BZ509 is believed to have positioned itself in the Jupiter’s orbit since the inception of the solar system and that was around 4.5 billion years ago. The scientists have just released this data. This asteroid was believed to be identified in the year of 2014 and in November. The shape is in the form of an oddball. One of the most striking features of this space rock is that it revolves around the Sun in the opposite direction to which the Earth, Jupiter and even some other objects move.

It is still a mystery which is yet to be unlocked that how an asteroid which is orbiting Jupiter can move in a direction opposite to that of the movement of the Jupiter. According to a scientist, if this particular asteroid was supposed to be a native of this solar system, it should have moved in the same direction as that of Jupiter and other objects in our solar system. These space objects are believed to have been formed from the cloud of gas and dust.

Helena Morais who is a study co-author and based out of Sao Paulo State University in Brazil have performed various computer examinations that tried to find out the reason as to why this asteroid is making such reverse movements.

According to the researchers, the Sun was formed among dense clusters of stars and came out of the same giant gas cloud. Scientists believe that at such an extended period, there would have been much more friction among these sibling stars and their small planets than the solar systems which are situated far away experience in today’s date.

So 2015 BZ509 may not be the single interstellar object that is moving in such a peculiar manner in the space.