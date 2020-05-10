It is a dream for any tourist to view the Earth from above. Initially, you will be able to witness the curvature of the Earth, and then you will be able to experience the thin atmosphere that makes all the human beings alive on the Earth.

When tourists cross the daylight side of the Earth, they can see the vast landscape on the earth such mountains, valleys under you. As you orbit around the planet, the night falls and the light os the city turn on. At this time you will be able to the human landscape on the earth.

It is because of this excitement that the space companies are trying to build rockets to take the tourists on a voyage to space. The private companies are heating up the demand to such an extent regarding the space tourism that even the cheapest of the tickets are soaring high and thereby making it impossible for the ordinary to afford such an extravaganza.

In this particular situation, two UK based company have joined the race to provide this space tourism experience to all virtually. However, the keyword that lies here is “virtual.” Rewind which is the immersive content studio, as well as the In-Space missions which are the space industry experts, has started with the Spacetime Enterprises. They have the plans to launch multiple satellites that will be capable of broadcasting real times immerse video of the entire earth. To experience this view, all you will need to have is a set of virtual reality goggles.

Doug Liddle who is the CEO of InSpace Missions has said that they want space to the commonplace for the tourists to visit. This is so because once you are in the area, you will be able to connect with the place much more comfortable. The company has raised funds to the extent of Euro 2.5 million, and the first satellite is scheduled to be launched in September 2019. This mission will carry with it high-resolution cameras which will be capable of taking pictures with same quality as the eyes of the tourists will view from space.

Thus it will create an image when you first wear the VR goggles would be as if you gaze out of the window and you can see the International Space Station and also stuffs like which satellite is hovering to which planet and so on.