Sun being a star at the center of the solar system is the most important source of energy for life on Earth. It has always been a matter of investigation as what will happen if the sun dies. The death of sun implies to the fact that it will run out of its fuel in the interior which will ultimately cease every thermonuclear reaction taking place inside it. Since these thermonuclear reactions are the primary reason for the shine and brightness of the sun, it will no longer be able to glow and glitter as it does in today’s date.

Also, once the thermonuclear reactions stop, the sun will swell into a red giant. It is supposed that the outer layers of the sun will engulf Mercury and Venus and most likely will reach the planet Earth. Once the sun reaches the planet the life here will vanish completely. As predicted, if the sun was several times more massive then there will be a huge explosion, and the sun will explode as a supernova. But the question is what will happen after this gigantic explosion? An international team of astronomers recently used a new stellar data-model that predicts the life cycle of stars to answer this question.

As per their research that got published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy, the sun is almost precisely the lowest mass star. Once it reaches the later stages of life and ultimately death, it will produce a faint although little visible planetary nebula. Planetary nebula has nothing to do with the planets. It is composed of luminous gas and dust which are the materials sloughed of an aging star. It would be a giant and massive structure and sphere in shape.

The name planetary nebula comes in the year 1780 when William Herschel saw some spherical clouds through his telescope. The planetary nebula looked round like our other planets of the solar system, however little spherical.

As per the studies and research of many years, it has been concluded that almost every star will end its life as planetary nebulae and the same process will happen in all of them. 90% of the stars will meet the same fate, and it is believed that sun will attain the same future. The key word here is visible. For years, scientists thought the sun has too low mass to create a visible planetary nebula.