European Space Agency is talking about its new ideas for space missions. Presently, the agency has three solid ideas which need to be worked out. These three mission ideas include detailed review and inspection of the early universe, a Venus orbiter, and an observatory (infrared) that study the creation of planets, galaxies and stars.

The three recent mission ideas of ESA belong to its 5th medium-class mission in the agency’s Cosmic Vision program. Till now, the date of launching these three innovative mission ideas has been set for the year 2032.

The scientific community had put various proposals before the European Space Agency and three out of the total twenty-five recommendations were finalized by the agency. These three include the Transient High Energy Sky and Early Universe Surveyor (Theseus), the EnVision mission to Venus and the Space Infrared telescope for Cosmology and Astrophysics (Spica). However, the further decision on these three candidates is awaited in the year 2021.

Theseus is a creative mission which revolves around the basic concept of observing passing events in the high-energy universe. The entire celestial history will be covered under this innovative idea. In other words, this concept will be doing a complete survey of gamma-ray explosions in the universe in the initial billion years. The concept will also provide significant details on first stars’ life cycles. Theseus would also be providing relevant and considerable information on real-time space event and exact locations of high-energy phenomena in the Universe.

The second mission idea called Spica is a joint project between Europe and Japan which promises enhanced infrared spectroscopic and inspections potentials over Herschel and Spitzer space observatories. This idea ensures providing improvements for space observatories. Knowing about the origin and growth of plants, stars, and galaxies, is vital for astronomy. Studying such subjects with the help of infrared investigation can be of utter help. The difficulties that are faced otherwise in exploring such topics will be dealt quickly with the help of infrared observatory.

The Venus orbiter mission idea of European Space Agency will be providing information about the evolving of Venus planet. This plane, which is also called the twin of Earth, is almost the same size of earth but has a different history of evolution. The plant saw the disastrous greenhouse effect. Presently, Venus has a dense poisonous atmosphere. More scientific and technical details will b added to these three new concepts shortly.