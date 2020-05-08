Picture by Made In Space

In the latest finding, it has been felt that space is very much unhealthy for the human beings. This is mainly because microgravity makes our fluids wandering. It also reduces the strength of our muscles, and the radiation imparted tears through our DNA. Over the entire colossal vacuum situation is an ever-threatening situation for the humans.

Again, on the other hand, there are individual elements which exhibit incredible strength, transfer data with negligible loss of the same, form a large number of crystals, or even the capability of growing into the organs. Thus it can be well understood that the hardness of the space can also turn into something useful. Since the expenses involved in setting up a spaceflight is coming down gradually, more of such materials and resources can be utilized in space for studying or building up in space. Soon there will be a situation when more people will be carrying pieces of stuff which are manufactured of the planet.

Andrew Rush who is the president & CEO of Made in Space, has said that the things made in space are subject to many tests and procedures before finally getting a green signal. For instance, the food prepared in space is made by cooking it in the fire, heating them up and after that exposing them to chemical reactions. Even steel is made in space by heating the raw materials up at high temperatures depending upon the quality of raw materials being used. They sometimes make things much colder than usual to set up different materials or even to improve specific items.

In space, it has been found that due to the presence of microgravity, the situation allows the materials to grow without encountering any problems. It also helps the stuff to get mixed up pretty evenly and helps to hold together without any general support. Moreover, a situation of ultrahigh vacuum helps to form things without any impurities.

As per the scientists, The ISS is falling at a constant rate around our Earth. This phenomenon is being experienced by every person who is on board mainly due to lack of gravity. The scientists have further added that on the station there is always a feeling of free fall. This particular environment is referred to as microgravity, and this situation makes it possible to expand evenly in all the directions. The microgravity also prevents contamination if anybody is touching the enclosure walls.

Microgravity is of keen interest to the people who set up materials for miniature devices and computers.