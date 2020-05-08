Researchers have warned that a massive solar storm is on its way and might cause a significant threat to the electricity surge. The storm was overdue for a long time, and now it is on its way. Therefore scientists have alerted everyone about it and told them to remain vigilant.

The similar solar storm also came in September 1859 in which the sun unleashed powerful solar flares in a series. The magnitude of the storm was so high that telegraph’s operators experienced a surge in electricity. It resulted in many building to set on fire, and a lot of relevant documents and items got destroyed.

Carrington Event was the name given to the solar storm which hit around 160 years ago. The storm was so powerful that its southern auroras could be seen as far north as Queensland in Australia and northern auroras were seen as far south as Cuba. This was something much unexpected natural phenomena and created history in the world of space science and technology. Later after studies, it was concluded that the event might occur all over again and sun could also set to release a storm as powerful as the earlier one.

As published in the journal Advancing Earth and Space Sciences, the storm like that of Carrington should occur after every hundred years. This is all that concluded we were long overdue for its occurrence.

When it happened in the year 1859, there was a little dependency on the electronic or digital times. But in today’s era when the world has become so modern that is is hugely dependent on the technology, the outcomes of the solar storm are going to be far more severe than what we think. Researchers after an in-depth study on the aspect have also concluded that X-45 solar flare should occur every century. These X-class solar flares are the most powerful ones that the sun releases.

Scientists have categorized the solar flares in five different categories namely A, B, C, M, and X. each one of these is ten times more powerful than the previous one and can create many hassles in the working of the planet Earth. The number 45 in the estimated category X is to tell the frequency and power of the storm. The research paper says: “A ‘reasonable’ worst case would be to consider X45 as a one in 100-year event.”