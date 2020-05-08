Kenya is making remarkable progress in its field of space science and technology. Many African nations have already joined the list of ambitious countries working in the area and launching its own home designed satellite. Kenya without lagging behind has made significant progress and launched its first home designed cube satellite.

It has been told that the cube satellite will be launched from the Japanese module of the International Space Station. During April’s re-supply mission the cube satellite was brought to the International Space Station by a SpaceX rocket. The satellite is going to cater many essential functions like weather forecasting, food security mapping, livestock and wildlife monitoring as well as disaster management.

Under the mission of improving the status of developing countries in their space and orbital programs, the cube satellite or nanosatellite was made after collaborating with United Nations and Japanese space agencies. The satellite, however, was designed by Kenyan scientists at the University of Nairobi. In this way not only the first cube satellite of the country gets launched but also new prospects of space research of the developing country- Kenya gets opened. With the helping hand of United Nations and Japanese space agencies, the space technology of the country also gets a boost.

The newly launched cube satellite is reported to have a life-span of between one year to 18 months. After this period, the satellite is supposed to de-orbit and burn up. Although this launch is considered as the first launch, as per the history, in the year 1970, the country launched Uhuru from Malindi, southeastern Kenya as well. This was the world’s first earth-orbiting mission dedicated to celestial X-ray astronomy. However, the program didn’t benefit many Kenyans, and this is the reason why this recent launch is considered as the first successful home-designed cube satellite launch.

A lot of innovations and inventions in the field of space science by researchers and scientists have made small nations to manufacture small satellites by their own and launch them in the orbital world to fulfill their own development goals. Satellites cater in providing essential information which helps in boosting agricultural production, guard against deforestation, improve disaster planning, and provide internet to rural communities. This is the reason why every developing country is taking the space science and technology thoughtfully to help to get their nation one step closer to being developed from developing.