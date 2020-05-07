If any person is searching for the answers in respect of the question that why we haven’t discovered Aliens as of now, then such a person can be flooded with a massive number of solutions. First of all, we have never left our solar system, we have never tried to reach other planets and set our footing s on them, and although with our highly advanced telescope we can bring closer many worlds we are unable to anticipate accurately what is on them. However, if we try to find an answer to the question in respect of why aliens could not see us to date is a bit cumbersome to answer. Michael Hippke who is a researcher with the Sonnenberg Observatory in Germany has given a solution to this query, and it has been worth it, something humanity has not considered to date.

According to Hippke, that the “space programs” which are being adopted by the Space Agency might not possess the adequate technology which is very much required to send them into space. Such sending would b even more difficult if they tend to reside on one of the many “Super-Earths” that astronomers have identified during the last few years. The astronauts after an investigation for the previous few years have come up with the conclusion that these Earth-like planets are in fact huge. To be precise, they are twice the size of the earth on which we are residing currently. Since the size is double so it is believed that the gravitational force for such planets would also be much more. This implies that there is every chance of much more intelligent civilization waiting who can’t just push themselves off from their world.

According to Seth Shostak, who is the senior astronomer at the Institute of SETI, the theory of Hippke assumes that human race barely made it into space at all. The concept that humankind wouldn’t have achieved similar results in a situation of high gravitational pull is at its very best. Now the question that peeps out is that whether the aliens had taken a long time to avail spaceflight amidst string gravitational pull of their planets. The answer might be yes. But even then if this would have been a big challenge for them and had resulted in a setback for them for a period of tens, thousands, of years, then also that would have been barely a blip on the timeline of the universe.

———–

Before his death in March, famed physicist Stephen Hawking announced a $100 million project to find intelligent life among the stars. Now that push will redouble thanks to new technology that lets astronomers scan the galaxy like never before.

