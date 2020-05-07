Elon Musk is an inventor, investor, and entrepreneur who have the most significant hand behind the emergence of the digital economy and at the same time the founder of two major companies, Tesla and SpaceX. Musk was born on in Pretoria, South Africa on June 28, 1971. In his younger days, he was very much passionate about computer programming as well as technology. He, later on, moved to Canada to study in the Queen’s University at the age of 17. He after that graduated from the University of Pennsylvania where he passed out with a degree in economics and physics. However studying briefly from Stanford University in California, he opted out from schooling to pursue his dreams about becoming n successful entrepreneur.

He established his first company in the name of Zip2in the year of 1995but subsequently sold it to Compaq in the year of 1999 for a valuation o $34 million. Musk after that established digital payment firm, X.com in 1999 which later on merged with another company Confinity to be known as Paypal. Ultimately such digital firm was bought by eBay in 2002 for a whopping $1.5 billion.

Since he became quite a successful entrepreneur in the field of digital technology, he started shifting his focus to stars and space and after that formed SpaceX in the year of 2002. Later on, in the year of 2003, he founded Tesla Inc. His objective was to produce mass electric cars. He further established companies such as solar energy firm named as SolarCity in the year of 2006. He also founded companies like Open AI and The Boring Company.

In addition to his business acumen, Musk is also an active philanthropist, and an outspoken person in respect of sustainable energy, colonization as well as space exploration. Currently, he is 46 year of age. As per the report of the Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Mr. Elon Musk is $19 billion. It is worthwhile to mention that the billionaire draws his majority of the income from his entrepreneurial venture as an inventor, as well as a worthy investment.

He is also busy with Hyperloop, which is a proposed high-speed transit network which is very much based on the mechanism of reduced pressure tubes. He has advised to NASA about the possibility of colonization of Mars which is the current vision and mission of Elon Musk.

Source:

http://www.spacex.com/elon-musk

https://www.forbes.com/profile/elon-musk/