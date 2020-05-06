New data on Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, highlights the ways in which it is almost Earthlike. It shows Auroras on this alien moon in a New Light. Auroras are wrapped by a strong magnetic field, and it can also harbor oceans. Auroras shine on its polar caps.

Data taken from Galileo spacecraft is now helping scientists to get many details about Ganymede’s environment. Galileo spacecraft is the one who discovered the Jupiter system from the year 1995 to 2003. Scientists are in a hope to find more new details about this alien moon on which studies were done long decades before.

Ganymede has got a radius of 2631.2 kilometers (1635 miles), and it is slightly smaller than Mars. It is the largest moon in the solar system. It has got many unique features and is better known as the Alien moon.

Ganymede is the only moon which has got internally produced magnetosphere. It is a unique feature of Ganymede. This magnetic field protects it from cosmic radiations by surrounding it like a bubble. Auroras are there near the moon’s poles just like on Earth due to this magnetic field.

These glowing lights on its poles shine so brightly, and scientists are in search of the reason behind it. Research on this magnetosphere might also help to learn better about how life exists around exoplanets or moons in the solar system. Scientists need to take a look at some new information that was not published earlier. Glyn Collinson, a lead author of a recently published paper about Jupiter’s moon Ganymede’s magnetosphere, said that they found a whole piece of information about Ganymede that no one still knew.

Ganymede’s magnetosphere directs towards plasma. Plasma is an electrically charged gas. This causes the excited particles to gather at the moon’s poles occasionally. This is the reason for auroras at its poles. This information about Plasma is given by Galileo’s PLS (Plasma Subsystem).

A strong flow of plasma between Jupiter and Ganymede is found during a flyby of a spacecraft. The reason for this is that, unlike the sun, Jupiter always emits radiation. This cause a reconnection between magnetospheres of Ganymede and Jupiter. This, in turn, causes strong pumping of plasma which moves towards the poles of Ganymede and produces bright auroras.

Ganymede’s magnetic fields also shield its subsurface oceans. NASA officials are in a hope to find more about this from Galileo’s PLS (Plasma Subsystem) data which is collected during the plasma flow event.