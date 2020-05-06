In six years, SpaceX was given funds to the tune of $440 million to establish means of transport for taking humans to space for NASA, however, till date, the company has sent only cargo ships and no humans. The company was also allotted funds to the extent of $2.6 billion in the year of 2014 to carry first astronauts to space. As per the schedules, the company is trying its level best to send astronauts to the ISS in the latter part of this year.

The last four years have brought to the limelight, issues in respect of the safety of the astronauts. SpaceX’s one of the rockets, Falcon 9, which was heading towards the International Space Station exploded within 139 seconds after taking off in the year of 2015. NASA termed this event as an “anomalous event.” In the next year, another rocket of the company which was carrying satellite and was meant to be delivered into the space exploded at the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40. This mishap took place while a static-fire test was being conducted for the launch.

Such recurring events have raised concerns for the officials and the scientists working at NASA for this mission. They fear that if the rockets can blow up while cargo, there is every chance the missile may also blow up while carrying passengers on board.

Another matter which is bothering the scientists as well the officials at NASA is the practice of the company in respect of the fueling method. The method is known as the “load and goes” This method involves keeping the fuel very chilled out. This helps to consume less space. They tend to fill the fuel just before launching with the astronauts or the cargo on board. Keeping aside these issues NASA and SpaceX have all the plans ready to launch the first crewed mission in the Dragon Falcon rocket in the latter part of this year.

As per the NASA schedule, Elon Musk and his company SpaceX is all set to launch its first uncrewed mission in August while the company’s spacecraft will take people on board to space in December of this year. Apart from SpaceX, another commercial space company, Boeing, is also working with NASA to launch similar two missions in this year only.