SpaceX is all ready to start the most advanced version of the Falcon 9 rocket. The highly developed missile is all set to leave the Earth’s surface and reach out to space on May 10. The Falcon 9 “Block 5” booster is ready to be launched after it cleared a prelaunch static-fire test that was done on May 4 from the most popular Launchpad 39A located at the Kennedy Space Center of NASA. The officials said that they are pretty determined for the launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from the 39A launch pad in Florida.

The government of Bangladesh is launching their very first Bangabandhu Satellite-1 with the help of SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket. A lot of effort has gone in designing the two-stage Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket. It will ensure that the reusability is reached to a new level. Previously, SpaceX had launched as well as re-flown many of the Falcon 9 rockets with the first stage for an extended period. But this is the first time that the company will be launching with a two-stage rocket. The Block 5 is manufactured in such a way that it will be able to fly ten times by inspecting landing to liftoff and 100 times if the work refurbishment is involved.

SpaceX Block 5 demonstrates what was taught on reusability. This statement was made by Hans Koenigsmann who is the vice president of build and flight reliability and gave such an assurance just before the launch of NASA’s Exoplanet Survey Satellite. When Hans was asked to provide an instance in respect of the improvement of the structure of Block 5, he very confidently said that the heat shield near the engine base had been rectified.

In addition to such structural improvement, Block 5 has also been upgraded to meet NASA’s requirement of carrying passengers into space. Like Boeing, SpaceX company is also serving a contract whereby they would be required to launch an uncrewed spaceflight as well as a crewed spaceflight during the latter part of this year.

NASA has the vision to reuse the Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket for a long-term so that humanity can become a multiplanet species. Frequent reusability of the missiles will surely bring down the cost of space exploration to a vast extent. This will lead economic improvement as well as was cited by Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX.

Sources:

http://www.techtimes.com/articles/227177/20180508/spacex-falcon-9-prepares-for-thursday-launch-despite-nasa-concerns.htm

https://www.cnet.com/news/spacex-to-come-out-of-beta-with-its-block-5-falcon-9-rocket/