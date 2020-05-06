Kenya hopes that thing will go according to the plan. The country must be excited because it is about to head to space. That is also another milestone for the continent of Africa as far as space matters are concerned. The historical moment will mark the first time that Kenya is deploying a satellite that is made by the local people into space. The exact day will be this coming Friday, and the date is 11th May 2018. What would one expect regarding the above date? You should give the article some time so that you can grasp the details of the journey and the expectations during that exact day.

The take off will be of a Nano-satellite. It is a product of work done by the students as well as the University of Nairobi’s researchers. They developed it with the help of the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA). The country’s Daily Nation said that the Cube satellite left Kenya in January this year. The media house broke the news yesterday, Monday 7th. Its departure was because the developers had to take it to the Tsukuba Space Center of JAXA. The reason for that was for it to undergo preparations necessary before the deployment.

John Orindi preempted the happenings of the day if the plans about the matter were to become successful. He is the director of corporate affairs of the University. He said that launching of the satellite would happen in Japan. The attendees will be the delegation of the University of Nairobi. Their leader will be Among Mohamed who is the current Education Cabinet Secretary of Kenya. Others will be university researchers as well as government officials. That is the team that will witness the Launch in Japan.

This space project goes by the name the First Kenya University Nano Satellite-Precursor Flight. It is abbreviated 1KUNS-PF. It will be on record as the debut CubeSat which deployment will take place in Kibo. According to the university, Kibo is the International Space Station’s Japanese Experiment Module.

The university went ahead to talk about it. The cube satellite has a length of 10 centimetres. Its development was under a program by the name KiboCube. JAXA together with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs operates the program. With proposals, all we can do is wait and see. Let us wait for Friday to see what happens. All the best University of Nairobi!