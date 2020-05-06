Jupiter will be visible from the sky on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The planet will be opposite to the sun in the sky. Jupiter will shine brightly, and you will be able to see it with your naked eye. You can also use a telescope to have a more unobstructed view of the planet.

Jupiter will be visible in the evening. Scientists use the term “opposition” to describe the situation where two astronomical objects are aligned on opposite side when you view it from earth. Usually, we use this term when a planet stands opposite the sun.

The best time to look for Jupiter is a couple of hours after sunset. At this time, the sky will be darker, and you would see it. Jupiter will rise a few minutes earlier before sunset in New York. We expect Jupiter to rise at 7:48 pm EDT while the sun sets at 7:59 pm EDT. The planet will move across the sky and set at 5:58 am.

Venus will also be visible on May 17 and 18. This planet is also bright, and you can see it with your naked eye. You can spot Venus in the Western sky. When you look at an unusual white bright light, you know you are seeing Venus.

Venus will be beside the moon and to the left of Venus is supergiant star, Betelgeuse. These planets are not the only astronomical objects that will appear in the sky within this period. There is Sagittarius, a planet that has the shape of a teapot. You can only spot it if you go out just before dawn. Saturn will also be visible around that period. The ringed planet will position itself at the tip of Sagittarius.

Do not miss out on the opportunity to spot Mars as well. The planet will appear as a Red object in the sky. It will position itself at the left of Sagittarius and Saturn.

Jupiter is a planet of interest to NASA. The planet is the largest in the solar system and scientist can use patterns from Jupiter to predict the weather. Studies show that there is a strong storm dubbed Great Red Spot on this planet.

NASA is not leaving this planet unexplored. There is an ongoing mission called Juno. NASA dedicates the mission to the study of Jupiter’s atmosphere, composition, and its magnetic field. NASA and the European Space Agency are planning a separate mission to explore the planet further.