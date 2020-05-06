If you are a sky watcher, there is good news. On Tuesday 8th May, you stand a chance to see Jupiter at its brightest. It is no secret that Jupiter is the giant planet in the solar system. The view will be in our sky but opposite the sun. I don’t think that you would forgive yourself if you let this pass you. A couple of hours after the sunset, this giant planet with rising in the eastern sky. It will be visible throughout the night. The good part is that it is bee bright enough for one to see using his or her naked eyes. That is only if the weather allows that. Continue reading to find out more about it.

There will be more to see for those with even small telescopes. They will be in a position to see not only the atmosphere but also the four largest moons of Jupiter. The moon’s go by the names Ganymede, Europa, Calisto and last but not least lo. Be on the lookout for tiny yet bright days. They will be the moons, and their positions will shift every few hours or after some days.

What you will see will be a scenario named Jupiter at opposition. What does that mean? It is a situation whereby two astronomical objects appear on different sides of the sky. That would be according to the view from Earth. In this particular case, the objects are both the sun and Jupiter. Jupiter is the one in opposition and not the sun. In other words, Jupiter will rise not long after the sun sets. If it was the other way around, the planet sets shortly after the sun rises, the scenario would also be an opposition.

As far as timeanddate.com is concerned, New York City residents will experience the sunset at 7:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. That will be 11 minutes after the rise of Jupiter which will occur at 7:48 p.m. Due to the bright twilight sky, its view may be impossible. Nevertheless, hours later it will be visible. The sight will last until it sets at 5:58 a.m. EDT Wednesday 9th May. That will be around the time that New York City will be waking up to the dawn.

For those who do not live in New York City, you can also know the precise time when Jupiter will be visible from your location. How? You can use sky watching apps or software such as SkySafari. The timeanddate.com is also at your disposal.

As much as that is the day Earth will pass between the two, it will be closest to Jupiter on 10th May. The reason is that the orbits of the two planets are elliptical. Be on the lookout and make sure that you don’t miss the scenery.