Pakistan for a long time has been dependent on the assets provided to them from the foreign countries for their civil and military applications. Therefore to come out of this dependence Pakistan came out with an ambitious satellite program. This is one of the most significant efforts from the country to remain self-sustain and reliable.

As per the reports in the fiscal year 2018-2019 Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, or SUPARCO the domestic space agency of Pakistan will receive a budget of just more than $40 million. Out of this, around $ 22 million will be allocated for the different space centers of the country. These Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite centers are located in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. At Karachi, another research center is getting established for the same purpose. Therefore, the allocated amount will is divided equally or per the needs of the respective centers.

But the news as per the local media of Pakistan, a large sum of $ 470 million is provided to them as the final cost for the three different aspects of the project. When efforts were made to get the information about the same from the SUPARCO, no response was gained. Defense News tried to collect the data of the amount allocated to the Pakistan space agency. No information was grabbed however existing information on planned remote sensing satellite programs list an electro-optical sensor-equipped satellite, and a synthetic aperture radar-equipped example was only obtained.

PAKSAT-1R is one of the existing communication satellite of the country which was partially co-developed in Pakistan. It was launched in the year 2011 by China Great Wall Industry Corporation. As per Brain Cloughley, “It is essential for all countries that they free themselves from dependence on U.S.-location satellite programs.” Brian Cloughley is an author, analyst and former Australian defense who is at present attached to Islamabad. He further added that it was expected that Pakistan would head towards freeing itself from the foreign-owned assets in the coming years and undoubtedly China is helping them to accomplish their mission.

As per the Defense News, Pakistan’s military has access to China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system. It assists them for different military applications which in turn provide particular implications for the effectiveness of its sea-based deterrent. Pakistan is also collaborating with Turkey for their satellite development program. This program, for now, has its own recently unveiled observation satellite program to get implemented.