This Monday SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre. It will carry with it Bangladesh’s first geostationary communication satellite. This information was found from the latest Eastern Range launch schedule. SpaceX will start the much-awaited transformation to Block 5 version of the Falcon series, which has an upgraded efficiency and reusability level of working. It will be launched from 39A pad during a broken window of 2 hours at about 4 pm.It has plans to return to Port Canaveral at the end of the next week. This is the first time that the company will be using 39A Pad after the Elon Musk company launched Falcon Heavy rocket which was launched on Feb 6.

The company officials have said that the Block 5 is the latest version of the Falcon 9 which incorporates the most recent technology versions, and the different amendments that are made during two years of learning about launching, landing as well as re-launching. Mr. Hans Koenigsmann who is the vice president of build and flight reliability of SpaceX has said that all the previous mistakes have been sorted out and Block 5 is the improved and latest version. It has been so designed that it can fly multiple times without any various refurbishments. Elon Musk has said that this efficiency level of reusability is due to the better heat shield that I provided at the base of the rocket.

The latest Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company will be launching its first Bangabandhu-1 satellite which is believed to deliver commercial communication services to a wide range of Asia for 15 years when it is placed in orbit. Keeping track, the history Bangladesh will be the 58th nation in the world which will operate its geostationary satellite.

However, United Launch Alliance team members who are based out of California and they are very much targeting the launch of Atlas V this Saturday. This launch will make NASA proud for the latest Mars Lander, which is named as InSight.

It is said that InSight will examine the Mars more deeply than ever before to gather further details about its core materials. It will study the seismology effect and the atmospheric condition to find out the early revolutions of the rocky planets.

Again on Saturday, SpaceX’s Dragon Spacecraft will return from the International Space Station with the return cargo and will descend on the Pacific Ocean close the coast of Baja, California.