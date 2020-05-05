Very surprisingly, scientists have found the trace of helium in the atmosphere of an alien world, as per the reports of a new study that is being conducted. The findings have shown it is entirely possible to study the atmospheric nature of some of the exoplanets without thinking of launching a new telescope for this purpose.

According to the scientists, this method is a new process of studying the upper parts of an exoplanet atmosphere. It is a place of high energy radiation, as reported by study lead author Jessica Spake. She is an exoplanet hunter who works at the University of Exeter in England. She is quite helpful that in such a manner they would be able to study atmospheres of such other exoplanets as well.

To find out the atmospheric nature of an exoplanet, scientists are required to wait till such planet passes through its host star and the Earth. The moment the bulk of the earth obstructs some of the light coming out of the star, some of such light passes through the world’s atmosphere. When the sun moves through the alien air, the scientists try to find out that how the view from the star changes as it goes through the foreign air and thereby determine the atmospheric conditions.

The process which needs to be followed in this aspect is very cumbersome. As a result, the scientists have decided to do this experiment only on some of such exoplanets only. Till date study of alien air has been focused on hydrogen just since it is the element in the universe which is found in vast quantity. Hydrogen is considered to be one of the most critical aspects of the solar system gas giants. Earlier it was predicted that helium would be available in abundance in the alien air, but till now no such trace has been found out.

A super Neptune world has been discovered which about 200 light years away from the earth is. It has been found in the year of 2017, and the diameter of the same is believed to be equivalent to Jupiter. However, the mss of this exoplanet is considered to be one-eighth of that of the Jupiter, which makes one of the low-density worlds that is ever known. Spake, as well as her colleagues, have moved NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope towards the overhead world to study it in the infrared wavelengths.