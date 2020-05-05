With the day to day passing by, Space technology is doing astounding and stupendous work to extend its limit. Nowadays, technologically advanced paraphernalia can assist scientists and researchers in excavating alien civilizations. Mainly the presence of satellites around the alien civilization (that is if they are found), will help in the detection process. These satellites are considered to be geostationary satellites which could be spotted with the help of space telescopes.

A study advocates that if a scintillating number of crafts are present in the belt of a suspected planet, then they could easily be perceived using ingenious telescopes. And if the alien civilization deploys few of their own on the same ring, then inevitably it will enact as icing on the cake. All these satellites surrounding the geostationary belts will create a dense ring pattern like structure. The theory also suggests that these patterns and fabrics will be visible from the earth’s surface. However, the chances of the same to be working out is meager as stated by a very famous author named Hector Socas-Navarro.

Hector Socas-Navarro performed an experiment in which he stimulated the belt of geostationary satellites around exoplanets. He commenced this to check whether the technological instruments of NASA like Kepler space telescope and TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) could detect this belt of satellites or not. He found out that the belt of geostationary satellites needs to be 0.01 percent full and dense for scientists to be able to detect them accurately. The geostationary straps can comprise satellites which are both meager and husky in size. This structure is named Clarke Exobelt (CEB) by Socas-Navarro after the famous author Arthur C. Clarke.

The method by which the Kepler telescope and TESS detect planets is known as the transit method. The signal of an alien satellite is said to be distinct and different than any standard satellite signal. The belt which is to be found around alien civilizations looks different in size and shape. The altitudes of the objects which is supposed to be orbiting the geostationary satellites can also help in detecting alien civilizations.

Scientists are of the opinion that the alien civilization should be advanced in nature and should be using advanced technology and finding such a civilization obviously involves lots of guesswork. To find one, many data have been collected and looked into. The objects in and around satellite belts are needed to be dense, and Kepler telescope can easily detect such a thick and compact CBE present near a star. It is also regarded that detecting such alien civilization can be easily done by TESS.