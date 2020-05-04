It is learned recently that companies such as SpaceX and other private space companies have made a clear statement to sent payloads into space by reducing their costs to a great extent. Moreover, they have also decided to reduce the time gap between two launches by resorting to the latest technology and rocket innovations.

In a recent press release, NASA has stated that it has just pinpointed a project from Cornell University. The project involves the scope of a satellite which will be capable of launching into space in small segments. It will then be possible to move them autonomously to a particular point and after that self-assemble. This plan is considered to be one of the portions of NASA’s Advanced Concepts Initiative, and such a mission is said to be led by Prof. Dmitry Savransky and along with a team of 15 researchers.

Mr.Dmitry has plans to build up a self-assembling satellite which would be capable of being utilized as a space telescope to identify and locate different exoplanets. This equipment will be built in the space itself will give an opportunity to develop it in a vast volume much more significant than any other telescope currently orbiting the Earth, such as Hubble Space Telescope. This scenario will imply that instead of having primary mirrors which are considered to be the key components, it would have mirrors which will be more than 30 meters.

The previous designs of Savransky depict the fact that the models of the satellites would be hexagonal. It would be off on meter of length each of which can be adjusted in the mirror assembly. The spacecraft would be allowed to move into a different position while boarding a NASA rocket. The single components would be positioned into the orbit before finding their way with the help of solar sail. Even during the assembly, it can also be utilized as a sun-shield for further protection.

Even the mission’s ultimate target looks very interesting as it is scheduled to fall to a point which is known as Sun-Earth L2. It is considered to be a theoretical point in space where the gravitational force of the sun, as well as Earth, equal the centrifugal force of the telescope itself. This activity would, in turn, allow the space telescope to position itself in the orbit which is revolving around the Earth.

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/machines/nasa-satellite-star-wars