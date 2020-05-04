One of the most powerful satellites of India used for communication will be brought back to Earth for additional checking. The satellite was manufactured in Bangalore and will be brought back here. This decision might take hit on the late May launch of Ariane 5 which was co-manifested with the Azerbaijan government and a television broadcast satellite (the U.S built) for Intelsat.

The ISRO officials who currently owns and built the GSAT 11 spacecraft demanded that additional testing is required in light of the loss of their GSAT 6A which is also a communications satellite. The GSAT 6A was lost just after few days of its launch aboard an Indian GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) on 29th March. Researchers on the ground have not been able to establish communications with the GSAT 6A since then.

The GSAT 11 is the biggest satellite that has ever been built by India and weighs about 5,870 kilograms. This huge spacecraft is designed to serve broadband connectivity across the country and the neighboring regions.

Arianespace and ISRO did not give details for the need for an additional check. But K. Sivan, ISRO chairman said that the GSAT 11 has not been called back because of any glitch but to perform some tests to avoid glitches that may be encountered in future.

The Intelsat 38/Azerspace 2 communications satellite was assigned as GSAT 11’s co-craft by Arianespace on the next launch of Ariane 5 scheduled for 25th May. The flight designated VA243 in the launch sequence of Arianespace will be jumped after the rescheduling of Ariane 5 on July 25.

The shuffle in launch schedules will mostly make the Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38 launch, the hundredth flight of Airline 5, which is a distinction that was originally expected to be worn by the Galileo mission in July. The VA244 and VA243 missions will be using different Ariane 5 launcher versions as the Galileo flight requires an entirely different upper stage that has the ability to perform multiple restarts in space.

Some of the other missions of Arianespace that is planned for this year are the launch of a Vega booster (light class) after 21st August along with Aeolus research satellite of ESA to measure the wind in the atmosphere of our planet. The launch of the Soyuz rocket which is Russian made on 18th September from French Guiana with the weather satellite of Europe MetOp C. and October 5 will mark the launch of Ariane 5 traveling to Mercury.