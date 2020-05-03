The appearance of the Arctic Holes on an Arctic Ice bridge is a fascinating wonder for the experts of NASA. According to the experts, the holes are the first thing that comes to their research. The Tj4images that come from the pictures seem to be interesting and offers a mysterious wonder for the people who are seeing it.

The images come from the Operation IceBridege of NASA. Each year, it aims to take pictures of the places in the polar region. The images it has come from the latest patrolling in the Arctic Ocean. Seeing the images are a fascinating thing as it yields discoveries of the possible wonders of the Earth.

The images offer three holes. These are seeing through the ice. The ones on the left are the wave-like feat1ures according to NASA. On the other hand, those that are on the right side are the finger rafting. NASA says that the formation of finger rafting come from the collision of the ice floes. The result is a jagged edge on the lining of the ice.

According to Nathan Kurtz, an IceBridge scientist, the holes come from a thin area. The color of 6he ice e is grey, and there is an indication of a small ice cover. The semi-circle features of the ice could be the result of dynamics, but it proves to be uncertain. The discovery sees mystery to the NASA experts as well as the people who are seeing it.

The said images are on the NASA’s Puzzler. It offers an interesting thing to the people who are seeing and would be seeing it. Here, there is a wild guess regarding the origin of the holes or the possible causes it. It also provides a new insight of possible future researchers that is going to happen in the coming months or years.

However, there are a few theories regarding the cause of the Arctic Holes. One of the theories is a flow of warm water in the bottom of the ice causing the thin layers of spots. Another theory is some marine mammal under the ice such as harp seal. In either way, more investigating is on the go as NASA tries to discover the cause of these amazing phenomena.

The wonder and fascination of the experts could lead to other interesting theories about the images. People would be eager to know more about this mysterious holes and NASA is on the move on doing it. The world can expect more theories and discoveries in the coming days.