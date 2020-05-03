NASA is trying to put aside it’s planning of sending a robotic mission to the surface of the moon. According to the sources, the space agency has recently canceled its Resource Prospector. This is believed to be a small rover who was built in to discover resources such as hydrogen, water as well as oxygen from the lunar poles. This decision has made many lunar scientists angry. They have now resorted to the new NASA administrator for help and have urged him to keep this mission alive which will eventually help the humans to return to the Moon.

The main initiative behind the Resource Prospector was to help NASA to find out what type of materials are moving around the Moon’s poles. Most of the lunar spacecraft that have reached on Moon have witnessed the signs of waters in the form of ice. However, it is still not sure that in what form of this ice is available there. They have further revealed the fact that majority of the database that is available have appeared from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is actually positioned in the Moon’s orbit. A couple of spacecraft was intentionally crashed with the moon as to get an idea of the Moon’s surface composition. This Resource prospector is likely to find out this ice for a longer period of time in order to reveal what is the composition of such ice formed and how much of quantity of such ice is present.

According to the scientists, this data could lead to a great source of information to further decisions about the future lunar missions that the NASA scientist will prepare to deploy. Scientists have given the idea of mining the ice so that it can be used as a source of drinking water or for the purpose of rocket fuel. At the same time, scientists are also concerned with the fact that they won’t be able to concentrate on the source till it is possible to send a robot to that position. But unfortunately, NASA has given a red signal to this proposal of sending any quickest option to the Moon. According to Phil Metzger, currently, NASA does not have any thoughts on executing any mission involving Moon.

In fact, in a recent statement, NASA has clarified that it would be using some of the instruments that are a part of the Resource Prospector in other missions which will be used later on to land on the surface of the Moon.