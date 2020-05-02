Last Saturday, the launching of NASA’s new hunting spacecraft mark is a success in the discovery of Exoplanets. Now, the aircraft is on its way towards the orbit of the moon. The process is going to be a two-month process that would yield discoveries of other Earth-like planets around

There are five thrusters inside the spacecraft focus on its orbital adjustment. It also has four spinning wheels that aim to secure the adjustment of the satellite. TESS is making its first set of orbits that is going to the take a longer time in the following months. The re-orbiting of the earth is going to happen around 5,000 miles distance. Lunar gravity is essential in its procedures of the reshaping Earth’s orbit.

According to a recent interview, their additional burns that plan that is going to happen during the second and the third orbit of TESS. It is due to not accomplishing the first plan of the spacecraft.

Since the launch, the ground controllers on the Orbital ATK is making communications tests, checking of the computers and other essential procedures to assure the healthy function of the spacecraft. Other procedures are planning to push forward to monitor the advancement of TESS in its orbits around the moon and the discovery of other planets.

TESS has 16.8-megapixel lens together with CCD detectors that aim at the detection of unknown planets that transit outside of its stars. The cameras are essential in having the first images of the planets. In use, the high algorithms, there is a successful chance in the early detection of the planets. Then, the images come to earth, and the astronomers would study it.

Now, TESS is going to have a closer look at the dwarf stars. These stars are cooler and smaller to the Sun. It would focus on the primary stars in the Milky Way galaxy. These are also known as the RED stars. The past travels in space during the past years have not given any clear clue if the red stars have its solar system. Today, there is a big chance of determining that.

According to Sara Seager, the deputy science director in the TESS mission, TESS aims to find the best planets for the astronomers to study. It also leads the space experts the chance to arrive at the answers regarding the other planets and the other properties that it has.