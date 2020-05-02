The data about the space calendar for June 2018 is collected from NASA, Spaceflight Now, Roscosmos, ESA, and others, so we can give you the details about the sky events, launching and other space activities from the leading space agencies and companies. However, the prospected schedule for these events on June can be changed with the varying situations.

June 1: The attempt to collect the samples of the asteroid Ryugu will come to life with the Hayabusa 2, a Japanese spacecraft. After the mission, it will return to Earth in 2020.

June 2: Anton Shkaplerov, a Russian cosmonaut, and an Expedition 55 commander will take over the command of the space station to Drew Feustel, a NASA astronaut in the traditional change of command ceremony.

June 3: The astronauts will undock the Soyuz spacecraft from space station and then return to Earth after living in space for nearly six months. They will be closing the hatch at 1:59 AM EDT and then undock from space station at 5:16 AM EDT.

June 6: The Russian Soyuz space rocket will launch the Soyuz spacecraft with crew to the space station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan with the member of the Expedition 56/57.

June 8: The crews of the Expeditions 56/57 will be arriving at the space station after the orbital chase for two days. Soyuz spacecraft will arrive at the space station at 9:05 AM EDT.

June 11: The Japanese H-2A space rocket will be launching the Information Gathering Satellite with the radar renaissance payload from Tanegashima Space Center.

June 13: The air-launched Orbital ATK Pegasus XL space rocket will be sending the Ionospheric Connection Explorer satellite of NASA into the orbit from the Kwajalein in Marshall Islands.

June 21: This date is considered as the winter solstice. In Northern hemisphere, this is considered as the first summer day and also the longest day of the year, whereas, in Southern hemisphere, this date is considered as the winter solstice because it is the first day of the winter and also the shortest day of the year.

June 28: The SpaceX Falcon 9 will be launching Dragon cargo spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral in Florida with the cargo delivery flight to the space station.

On this month, you can also anticipate the launching of Telstar 19V satellite using the SpaceX Falcon 9 space rocket, the GSAT 29 launching using the GSLV Mk. 3 of India, the Fengyun 2H weather satellite using the Long March 3A rocket of China, and much more.