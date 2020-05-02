It is about seven years after a space shuttle was launched at the Kennedy Space Center. Finally, shuttle-era astronauts will be joining the prestigious U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Famous astronauts Thomas Jones and Scott Altman were invited to the ceremony of the hall of fame on Saturday, at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Plaques will be given to the duo when the hall’s 2013 class were unveiled. It will not take their spot in the Heroes & Legends attraction that is also the home for Space Shuttle Atlantis. Meanwhile, the ceremony conducted last April 21 that was held underneath the space shuttle cheered the latest class which bring the Hall of Fame in a total of 97.

Some of the other previous astronaut inductees are Walt Cunningham, Karol Bobko, Robert Crippen, Story Musgrave, Brewster Shaw, Daniel Brandenstein, Robert Gibson, Jeffrey Hoffman, Loren Shriver, Jerry Ross, Rhea Seddon, Charlie Bolden, Jerry Ross, Charlie Precourt, Ellen Ochoa, Kent Rominger, and John Grunsfeld.

Thomas Jones has experienced 11 years with NASA and flew on various space shuttle missions. In fact, Jones was the mission specialist on n STS-59 on Space Shuttle Endeavor way back in 1994. It launched the Space Radar Laboratory. He already had major contributions in the industry. In October 1994, he was the payload commander on STS-68 also on Endeavour. On the other hand, he flew on STS-80 aboard Space Shuttle Columbia way back in 1996. Here, he is on a mission of deploying and retrieving two science satellites.

In 2001, his final flight was on board Space Shuttle Atlantis on STS-98 to bring the Destiny Laboratory Module on the International Space Station. He spent more than 52 days in space that includes three spacewalks for more than 19 hours.

Meanwhile, Scott Altman began his career as a Navy fighter pilot. He had a role in filming the “Top Gun” and joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 1995. Altman’s first shuttle mission is to study the effects of microgravity on the brain and nervous system.

His second mission was also as a pilot aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2000 on STS. 106 for a 12-day mission, which prepares the International Space Station for its first permanent crew. He played various roles from being a commander on STS-109 in 2002 aboard in Columbia as well as in STS-125 in 2009 aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis to service the Hubble Space Telescope.