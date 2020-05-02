Jim Bridenstine accepts the responsibility as NASA’s 13th Administrator. The Oklahoma Republican Representative had resigned last Monday from the House of Representatives. After he resigned, he takes an oath as NASA’s 13th administrator with Vice President Mike Pence, the chairman of the current revitalized National Space Council.

Pence stated in a brief ceremony at NASA Headquarters in Washington that, “Last December, President Trump had already signed the first set of National Space Council recommendations under Space Policy Directive 1.”

“We will send American astronauts back to the moon, and after that we will establish the capacity, with international and commercial partners, to send Americans to Mars and NASA will lead the way,” he added.

Pence also praised Bridenstine and said that he is confident that the new administrator will make his military, civic experience and government to bear along with his character. Mike Pence is confident about the new chapter of renewed American leadership in space.

On the other hand, Bridenstine with his three children and wife stated that he is looking forward to implementing President Trump’s national space policy. This policy is calling to end full government support for the 2025 International Space Station. They will continue for the development of commercial crew ships and will focus on returning astronauts to the moon, especially Mars.

The NASA’s 13th administrator explained, “I will do my best to serve our storied agency to the utmost of my abilities as we reach for new heights and reveal the unknown for the benefit of humankind. NASA represents what is best about the United States of America. We lead, we discover, we pioneer, and we inspire. I look forward to our journey together.”

Meanwhile, after Bridenstine had sworn with the company, Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, joined various reporters and NASA personnel. They took short moments to talk with three American astronauts aboard the International Space Station who gave hearty congratulations to NASA’s latest administrator.

Jim Bridenstine takes over the position of the outgoing NASA administrator Robert Lightfoot, a career NASA engineer-manager who ran the civilian space agency when its former administrator, the previous shuttle commander Charles Bolden. Bolden retired in the wake of presidential election way back in 2016.

Bridenstine is a former Navy pilot, majored in psychology, economics as well as business in the Rice University. He also attained an MBA from Cornell University. In his Navy career, he accumulated 1,900 hours flying time as well as 333 carrier landings.