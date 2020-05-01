SpaceX has plans to build its BFR spaceships and rocket boosters within a new factory in Los Angeles according to what the officials announced earlier this week.

Erick Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor, confirmed that SpaceX will build its Big Falcon Rocket at a large site at the port in the beautiful place of Los Angeles. He has given the statement during a State of the City address. Garcetti added on Twitter that the vehicle ensures taking the humanity in a deeper manner into the cosmos than before.

SpaceX as well as port officials discussed the use of a waterfront parcel at the harbor by the aerospace company since 2015. And both parties finalized the lease negotiations last month. Also, the Board of Harbor Commissioners of Los Angeles approved the agreement with the company on Thursday.

SpaceX’s new rocket will be 350 feet tall with a span of 30 feet when it comes to diameter. This is according to the information by Elon Musk’s company last 2017.

The vehicle will come in two different pieces. A booster stage will produce approximately 12 million pounds of thrust. It will have the capacity to return to the Earth for vertical landings similar to the existing Falcon rockets of SpaceX. Plus, it will have an upper stage that serves as an interplanetary transporter to carry supplies, satellites, people, as well as huge propellant tanks, which can be refilled in space.

SpaceX’s director of real estate and construction Bruce McHugh told the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners that the site at Berth 240 will be the ideal spot to produce the huge rocket.

The aerospace company examined factory locations throughout southern California, Texas, Florida, and Louisiana before it settled on the location in Los Angeles. This is according to Michael DiBernardo, the deputy executive director in customer relations and marketing at the port.

The vehicle’s design is still in the preliminary stages. SpaceX restored its megalauncher’s design from 2016 to 2017, resulting in a smaller rocket than Musk. However, the BFR dwarfs different rockets on space. In fact, its size would roughly the same with the Saturn 5 moon rocket of NASA. But it can produce twice as much thrust during liftoff as the Apollo launcher in the 1960s.

McHugh said that there are 20 talented engineers and 20 versatile production technicians working on the project. When the time that the BFR is ready for production, he estimated that there will be around 700 professionals who will be working at the factory.