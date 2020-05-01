Five years ago, Russia controlled approximately half of the world commercial launch business with its huge numbers of rockets, which include Proton boosters. On the other hand, technical issues with this booster and stern competition from other renowned launchers like SpaceX, has considerably eroded their share. This 2018, it might just have approximately 10% of the satellite launch market, opposed to 50% or more for SpaceX.

Previous years, Russian space administrators and executives have talked tough regarding competing with this company ( SpaceX) in offering low cost, dependable service to geostationary orbit and low Earth. Like for instance, Energia a very popualr the rocket corporation in Russia has fast-tracked expansion of latest medium type vehicle which they called Soyuz 5 to face up to SpaceX.

Russian indeed ha a plan to fight with SpaceX-on the other hand it has errors and mistakes. However, on Tuesday, Dmitry Rogozin, Deputy Prime Minister and chief spaceflight office, made a notable comment on their competition with SpaceX.

He said in one interview, “The share of launch vehicles is as small as 4 percent of the overall market of space services,”. “The 4 percent stake isn’t worth the effort to try to elbow Musk and China aside. Payloads manufacturing is where good money can be made.”

On the other hand, according to independent study, the worldwide market has a value of approximately $5.5 billion per year. Losing its fifty perfect share, so, has probably cost them approximately $2billion that is considerable portion of their non-military space budget.

Rogozin is indeed correct when he said that the satellite manufacturing business is a very much larger industry, with a value of $14 billion per annum. On the other hand, like launch, this market is very competitive. Russia has in the past not had a foremost or governing position when it comes to satellite manufacturing business and services like they have had in launch. Soviet Union was the first to launch a satellite, which is the Sputnik, then a human being, which is Yuri Gagarin, to the space.

What seems remarkable about the observation of Rogozin is that, for the very first time in public, the most storied launch company or provider all over the world looks like ceding the launch market to other companies, most particularly a rocket firm which did not exist until the year 2002, and launched its primary orbital satellite less than 10 years ago.