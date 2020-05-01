According to the recent updates, China has just launched Long March 11 which is actually the fourth in a row for the nation. This rocket will carry along with it multiple satellites into the orbit. This event took place from a remote place known as the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 04:42 UTC. This rocket is supposed to be equipped with an OVS-2 upgraded version of the Zhuhai-1 video satellite and at the same time, four hyperspectral satellites amongst the OHS-2s series are also included in this rocket.

This rocket is predominantly developed and designed by Zhuhai Orbit Space Science and Technology Co Ltd. In fact, the Zhuhai-1 earth observation satellites form the video portion of the so-called Chinese Orbital earth observation system. As per the records two OVS-1 which were launched in the month of June 2016, involved the prototype OVS-1 video with the system. Again the operational orbit constellation will comprise of video satellites (OVS-2), hyperspectral satellites(OHS-2) as well as small satellites(OPS-2).

The newly upgraded version of the satellites which were launched in recent times involved a resolution of 0.9 meters. This special feature will always help to increase the resolution portion as well as the data collection capability of the previous satellites that are being launched. The images that are obtained will cover an area of 25km*2.7km which will quite close to 67.5 square kilometers.

On the other hand, the new hyperspectral satellites which are four in number will have a resolution of 10 meters. This is actually the first of its kind that has been launched by any private commercial company by the nation of China. In this case, the images cover an area of 140km* 0.24 km which will involve an approximate area of 33.6 square kilometers. The four satellites that are launched are expected to give a global coverage of once for each and every five days.

Coming back to Long March-11, it is launch vehicle that has been developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT). The main aim of establishing this launch vehicle is to provide an easy access for reliable launch which is to be made at a short notice. To be precise, Long March-11 is considered to be four stage solid-fueled launch vehicle which comprises of a reaction control system on the fourth stage portion.

The first launch of this rocket was made on September 25, 2015, and went on to successfully orbit the Pujiang -1 as well as the three Tianwang smallsats that have been launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.