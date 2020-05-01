Mr. Rick Tumlinson who had been a long time space advocate has now decided to step aside from his original profession. He is now all ready to develop the next generation space startups. In an exclusive interview on LinkedIn, he said that he was resigning from the post of chairman of the board of Deep Space Industries. It is a company which he founded in the year of 2012. However, he has plans to remain attached to the company as chairman emeritus but he won’t be available for everyday activities for the company. He started the company with close to a dozen of co-founders. He was very happy while saying that he was associated with the company for five complete years and that he is now very happy to hand over the duties and the responsibilities to a new person who will head the company.

He has stated that the company is currently working extremely fine and it is the right time to hand over the reins to somebody else. The company is based out of Silicon Valley. It has recently unveiled its plans to raise around $3.5 million from private investors. It has bagged pretty good quantity of orders from Comets. It has at the same time bagged orders for 20 comets to be built for LeoStella, which is actually a joint venture between Spaceflight Industries as well as Thales Alenia Space.

DSI is also putting the hard efforts to build Meteor. It is a high propulsion system which takes the help of green propellants and it is built in such a manner that it will pose a serious competition to hydrazine thrusters. Apart from this equipment, this company is also looking to develop its own designed smallsat bus named as Xplorer. It has been designed to travel much beyond our Earth’s orbit.

Tumlinson expressed his feeling that before leaving this company, he worked pretty hard for the restructuring of the company and executed all the related workings which have now enabled the company to raise these funds. He further added that he and his team had made a lot of effort to bring this company back to its original glamour. He further added that after running for a couple of years it was felt that the challenges would be much stiffer than they had actually anticipated. This made the company go for terrestrial revenue track which led to the development of smallsat systems like the Comets and the Meteors.