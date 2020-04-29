Elon Musk’s SpaceX seems to be driving other companies out of the global launch market. The company appears to be doing so well the U.S government funds some of its projects. SpaceX has been the first private company to attain certain feats in the commercial market.

Among other things, the company was the first private company to send a spacecraft to the ISS.

Russia was leading the global commercial launch industry until 2013. The country played a significant role in the industry, and their boosters and rockets accounted for a substantial share of space properties across the globe.

Currently, Russia holds up to only 10 percent of the commercial satellite launch market while SpaceX can boast of up to 50%. The country has been competing with SpaceX, as the state wants to gain grounds in the market once again.

However, it seems Russia has given up the fight. We can at least say that judging by the comments of Russia’s deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Rogozin. According to it him, it is not profitable to compete with SpaceX and China in the launch vehicle market.

He stated that that sector accounts for only four percent of the space services market, and that percentage is not enough motivation to compete against companies such as SpaceX.

He also mentioned that manufacturing payloads are more profitable, and they would instead concentrate on that. These comments come as a surprise since Russia has been the first country to make significant progress in the launch industry.

Russia then the Soviet Union was the first country to launch a satellite, Sputnik. They also launch the first human, Yuri Gagarin, into space.

Russia is not the only country struggling to compete with SpaceX in the launch market, France’s Arianespace is also struggling to keep its head above the water.

President Macron of France made a comment the signified that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is giving the European space sector a hard time.

In a public meeting, he admitted that the European sector is moving too slow to compete with the American space company. He argued that the United States’ government funds SpaceX and this allows it to provide commercial services at low prices.

He mentioned that the government overpaid for missions and that gave the private company enough funds to provide commercial services at low costs.

Among SpaceX’s powerful vehicles include the Falcon Heavy.