NASA’s indomitable and voluminous search for exoplanets has been made possible by the launch of the rocket named SpaceX Falcon 9. The orbit of TESS spacecraft is undeniably a useful one for the science mission of searching for planets residing near the stars in the galaxy. This is known as the Lunar resonant orbit.

The missions which are conducted by various space crafts of aerospace industries generally takes a lot of time to get the complete results of their missions. Similarly, the science mission assisted by TESS requires a lot of unhindered scrutinization. The nearby stars of the Lunar Resonant Orbit will be closely monitored by TESS.

A total of 200,000 stars will be examined and scrutinized by TESS. Any microbial changes in the movement of the stars, changes regarding their brightness are all monitored by TESS by virtue of the highly efficacious Lunar Resonant Orbit.

NASA previously launched an analogous mission in quest and exploration of new planets and this was designated as the Kepler Mission. This mission of planet hunting was observed by NASA from a close vicinity of planet earth. The target was observed from an orbit which was about 10 million km away from the earth. In order to reach this type of orbit, it requires a mammoth amount of energy and was also considered to be costly.

By virtue of the Lunar Resonant Orbit, the Tess will be able to reach as close as 108,000km to the earth’s surface, and also a distance of 373,000 km away from the same. The far away distance will in turn station it on the orbit of the Moon.

It will be scrutinizing stars which are located close to the orbit and will also send a bulk of data to the planet when it is closest to the same.

The mission of TESS is not as easy as it sounds. After a week of its launch, this will further take more time like say another few weeks to reach and swing on to Lunar Resonant orbit.

TESS will sweep onto the same with the assistance of the gravity of the moon. Before stabilizing, it also performs the thruster burns. The costing of this spacecraft of TESS is much lesser than the cost of the previous spacecraft launched by NASA for the similar science mission.

It costs about $200 million. TESS keeps an eye on a large part of the sky and its efficacious telescope helps in finding the nearby located stars which are also brighter.