The market share of United Launch Alliance Atlas has increased over the last six years. The Pentagon, Congress, and NASA – all of them share the same goal of competing for space contracts and the national security by attracting various players. The amount spent on these types of space contracts has always been commanded by a few numbers of contractors over the years.

From the year 2011 till the year 2017, the investment in space technologies and platforms has amounted to a total of $83 billion dollars. An estimation done by Govini has put forward the fact that the joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing had been established and Boeing has captured half of all the obligations of the contract. In the current rent of the new space company, SpaceX was the one who was in the fourth spot. The main objective of these organisations was to complete the space contracts of the government.

The market share of the United Launch Alliance has increased a lot over the past years. To support this by the current statistics, the investment in the contract has increased from $10.1 million in the year 2011 to a total of $23.6 million in the year 2017. This company is said to have ensnared and collared almost 50 percent of the launch market.

Although the market share of some companies has increased to a substantial amount, some companies too have also been dropped out from the emulation and competition. From the top 15 of such space contractors, three significant and integral companies have been dropped out namely – John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, General Dynamics and Iridium. Some of the new companies who took their place are as follows – United Technologies, Harris and Raytheon etc.

In the year 2017, United Technologies sold a booster technology to NASA for their Space Launch System and Raytheon won hypersonic vehicle development contract. ULA became listed within the top five companies to undertake space contracts. SpaceX also became one of the top five auspicious and ingenious companies as soon as it developed the technologies for the International Space Station Mission.

In the present scenario, the development of hypersonic vehicles has gained great significance and prominence for the space research as well as the military research. An astronaut of NASA named Terry Virts has even stated these might be creating creative opportunities between the private sector and the Department of Defense.

Another company named Bryce Space & Technology had launched a startup venture for space missions and have actually attracted a total of $18.4 billion since the year 2000. Similar companies are to be established in the coming year.