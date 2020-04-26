The word “alien” is enough to bring exhilaration in any person. Whether they exist or not is always a matter of debate. While on the one hand the certainty of the existence of only earthlings in the universe is made by some, few believe that there is an alien world as well. People from different parts of the globe claim to have an experience with strange human-like creatures which are considered to be aliens. However, till date, none of the concrete evidence has been found.

To hunt the world of aliens and to ensure whether they exist or not, SpaceX has launched TESS- Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. It is a NASA’s planet that has been launched into the outré space from Cape Carnival on 18th April 2018. TESS will search for planets close to stars. This will give reasonable evidence to the existence of life in the space in other forms. The presence of aliens will get cleared to some extent with the help of information send by TESS.

Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which is an accomplishment in itself. Just after the 48 minutes of launch, the TESS gets deployed into the orbit. The launch window was narrow, and it was around 30 seconds only. As per the SpaceX TESS will follow the stage separation and would endeavor to land Falcon 9’s on ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ drones’. It will be later stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

To make the mission success TESS was made with utmost precision so that the best result can be obtained. Also, for better performance of TESS, its launch was delayed for two days. The navigation, control system, as well as the guidance, were analyzed and updated thoroughly. As per the reports TESS is capable of scanning the whole sky for the presence of an external world- the world of aliens.

If you are also fascinated by the existence of aliens and want to get a deep insight into their world and presence, keeping an eye on the TESS updates will be beneficial.

SpaceX has launched it with great reliability. After scanning the entire sky for the presence of aliens, it will not leave any suspected thing out of reach. This will unfold many secrets of the life outside the Earth and will broaden the outer world’s existence to a great extent.