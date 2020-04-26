SpaceX has recommended recovering Dragon spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico as an eventuality option to recuperating it in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

According to the statement published by the FAA, along with the introduction of the commercial crew program, the capacity to return the crew to the planet in a timely and safe way is extremely crucial, especially in cases where health or human life may be in jeopardy.

The Gulf of Mexico would play as a backup n the event of severe weather in the scheduled recovery area. Under the plan, the FAA would issue re-entry license, which would authorize SpaceX to perform up to 6 Dragon recovery operations.

The corporation has been recovering the cargo Dragon spacecraft in the Baja California in the Pacific Ocean. The Drago-2 crew system will consist of eight SuperDraco engines as part of its takeoff abort system and sixteen Draco reaction control system engines for steering in the space.

According to the report, the propulsion system makes use of nitrogen tetroxide and monomethyl hydrazine propellant combination due to its long-term in-orbit storage and hypergolic ignition benefits. The Dragon-2 could include at least 4,885 pounds of fuel that consists of 1,881 pounds of MMH and 3,004 pounds of NTO.

On top of that, the pressurization subsystem that utilized gaseous helium is divided between the fuel and oxidizer to avoid propellant migration reactions. The Dragon propellant storage is made to keep residual propellant stopping release upon splashdown.

The recovery of the Dragon Spacecraft is through a 160-foot ship along with a heli-deck. The team would egress the vehicle right after it was carried aboard the ship. SpaceX has another plan for the trunk of the Dragon that is utilized to bring unpressurized cargo into the space station.

According to the report, at the end of every Dragon-2 mission, the trunk is left in orbit. For Dragon-1 missions, its trunk falls through the atmosphere of the Earth and burns up. It is not apparent if SpaceX has plans to fly the trunk along with experiments or instruments or it could be a problem of not planning to spend fuel to de-orbit it.

The statement of Musk led people to think that the fairing broke up or was broken after splashdown. Though, two days later, he tweeted an image of the fairing floating in the sea, without any indication of major damage.